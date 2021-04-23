CAMANCHE — The list of potential options to replace the Camanche School District’s Indian mascot is down to seven finalists.
High School Activities Director Meg Schebler on Friday said the seven mascot finalists are the Chargers, Cobras, Coyotes, Eagles, Mustangs, Storm and Wolves or Wolfpack. A Google form will be available in the coming weeks for community members to provide feedback on their top choices.
After months of board discussion, the Camanche School Board voted 5-1 in March to retire the district’s Indian mascot, which has been the district's mascot for 60 years, at the end of the current school year out of respect for Native Americans. A committee to oversee the name change was formed, with Schebler, High School Principal Carrie Lane, Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer and Middle School Activities Director Josh Davis serving on the committee. The mascot transition committee has involved three subcommittees made up of student leaders, teachers, staff members, residents and alumni, Schebler said. They plan to have a mascot recommendation to the school board by June, Schebler said.
The first phase the committee took was receiving mascot name recommendations from community members, Schebler said. Over the course of about two weeks, the committee received over 200 entries, she said. After removing duplicate submissions and vetting the proposals, there were 77 mascot recommendations remaining. After receiving feedback from all three subcommittees, the list is now trimmed to the seven options, Schebler said.
“There was really good conversation, especially in the community and alumni group, where they provided a ton of feedback,” Schebler said. “And actually two of the names that we had taken off the group really kind of said this is really what our community members that we talked to, these two names maybe should be put back on. We did that agreeably and let it play out in the process.”
The committee is entering phase two of the process. The committee will ask the public for its top three choices among the seven finalists, Schebler said. The committee has discussed that once it trims the finalist list to three options, its members need to do a complete vetting of the options, Schebler said.
Schebler added she is working with Adcraft and is hoping that company can develop an entry-level graphic for what the logo could be for the seven remaining options.
“We know that that plays a huge role in it,” Schebler said. “So the goal is to have that visual created for the seven names by next week and we can get that out. And that’ll help, I think, solicit even more feedback once they can see what it might look like. And then as we narrow it down again, we’ll hone in even more with the graphic and get more detailed and develop an alternate logo, main logo and actually really develop a brand logo for Camanche.”
