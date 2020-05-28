DEWITT — Eastern Iowa farmers can apply for federal COVID-19 aid through their local Farm Service Agency. While the offices are open by phone appointment only, FSA will be working with producers by phone and using email and online tools to process applications.
FSA workers received training Friday to begin helping farmers apply for federal COVID-19 aid under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, said Adrienna Olson, executive director of the Jackson County FSA.
The application process opened Tuesday and runs through Aug. 28. For more information, call the Clinton County FSA at (563) 659-3456 or the Jackson County FSA at (563) 652-3237.
“I would encourage producers to go online to farmers.gov/cfap and do some research on the program and gather all the information they need before they contact the office to schedule an appointment,” said Kristopher Koth, executive director of the Clinton County FSA.
On the website “producers can learn about the program and all the information that they will need to provide on their application,” Koth said. “The website also explains every category of livestock and crops that are eligible and the differences between each category. It also explains the dates that are important to know about that will help them be better prepared to complete their application.”
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the $19 billion CFAP in late April as farmers grappled with the impact of the pandemic on their operations, including falling ethanol production, closed meat processing plants and low prices.
The program also will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers. Another $3 billion will be used to buy fresh produce, dairy, and meat and deliver boxes to Americans in need. Following are more details on the aid.
Background
CFAP provides financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.
Farmers and ranchers will receive direct support, drawn from two possible funding sources. The first source of funding is $9.5 billion in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability (CARES) Act to compensate farmers for losses due to price declines that occurred between mid-January 2020 and mid-April 2020 and provides support for specialty crops that had been shipped from the farm between the same time period but subsequently spoiled due to loss of marketing channels. The second funding source uses the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate producers for $6.5 billion in losses due to on-going market disruptions.
Non-Specialty Crops and Wool
Non-specialty crops eligible for CFAP payments include malting barley, canola, corn, upland cotton, millet, oats, soybeans, sorghum, sunflowers, durum wheat, and hard red spring wheat. Wool is also eligible. Producers will be paid based on inventory subject to price risk held as of Jan. 15. A payment will be made based on 50% of a producer’s 2019 total production or the 2019 inventory as of Jan. 15, whichever is smaller, multiplied by the commodity’s applicable payment rates.
Livestock
Livestock eligible for CFAP include cattle, lambs, yearlings and hogs. The total payment will be calculated using the sum of the producer’s number of livestock sold between Jan. 15 and April 15, multiplied by the payment rates per head, and the highest inventory number of livestock between April 16 and May 14, multiplied by the payment rate per head.
Dairy
For dairy, the total payment will be calculated based on a producer’s certification of milk production for the first quarter of calendar year 2020 multiplied by a national price decline during the same quarter. The second part of the payment is based on a national adjustment to each producer’s production in the first quarter.
Specialty Crops
For eligible specialty crops, the total payment will be based on the volume of production sold between Jan. 15 and April 15; the volume of production shipped, but unpaid; and the number of acres for which harvested production did not leave the farm or mature product destroyed or not harvested during that same time period, and which have not and will not be sold. Specialty crops include, but are not limited to, almonds, beans, broccoli, sweet corn, lemons, iceberg lettuce, spinach, squash, strawberries and tomatoes. A full list of eligible crops can be found on farmers.gov/cfap. Additional crops may be deemed eligible at a later date.
Eligibility
There is a $250,000 payment limit per person or entity for all commodities combined. Applicants who are corporations, limited liability companies or limited partnerships may qualify for additional payment limits where members actively provide personal labor or personal management for the farming operation. Producers will also have to certify they meet the adjusted gross income limitation of $900,000 unless at least 75% or more of their income is derived from farming, ranching or forestry-related activities. Producers must also be in compliance with Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation provisions.
Applying for Assistance
Producers can apply now for assistance. Additional information and application forms can be found at farmers.gov/cfap. Producers of all eligible commodities will apply through their local FSA office. Documentation to support the producer’s application and certification may be requested. FSA has streamlined the signup process to not require an acreage report at the time of application and a USDA farm number may not be immediately needed. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28.
Payment Structure
To ensure the availability of funding throughout the application period, producers will receive 80% of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application. The remaining portion of the payment, not to exceed the payment limit, will be paid at a later date as funds remain available.
