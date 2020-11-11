MORRISON, Ill. — Commonwealth Edison will offer flexible payment options and financial assistance for pasts-due balances to help Whiteside County customers hurt by COVID restrictions.
The company will also extend suspension of service disconnections and waive of late fees, Whiteside County Economic Development announced this week.
ComEd also announced Helping Hand, a financial assistance program that, for a limited time, provides an additional one-time grant of up to $300 to reduce past-due balances for low-income residential customers and those who have financial hardship, officials said.
Customers who are unable to pay their outstanding balances and electric bills should contact ComEd's customer care team at 800-334-7661 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit ComEd.com/CARE for more information.
