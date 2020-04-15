CLINTON — Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the county is hoping to maintain five polling locations for the primary election, but has cited concern over having enough precinct officials.
Van Lancker a couple weeks ago said he was looking at cutting polling locations from 26 to 10 or less due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said at Monday's Clinton County Board of Supervisors meeting that he is looking at having five polling locations. Van Lancker said the polling locations for the primary election will be different than the standard locations. He said they are looking for places residents can practice social distancing if they decide to go to the polls.
Van Lancker suggested residents consider voting absentee for the June primary. He said the office would rather not have residents go to polling locations for their safety and the safety of election officials.
The office is asking residents to send in an absentee ballot request form and send the ballot to the county from the safety of their home. Van Lancker said he is also working on the process for absentee ballot voting in person, which must be offered to residents. He anticipates having plans finalized in the next couple weeks.
Van Lancker said one concern at polling locations is voters using the same five or six pens at the polling location. Van Lancker said they are planning to buy small pencils, like the ones used at golf courses. County voters will take the pencils and sign the declaration of eligibility. He said the voters can take the pencils with them. He said they may also have a bucket for the pencils to be returned, adding the county may reuse the pencils if they can sanitize them.
Van Lancker said he hopes to have five polling locations open but is worried about having an adequate number of precinct election officials. He said he heard back from some precinct officials who said they were not comfortable yet coming back and working a precinct. Van Lancker added while he is now planning to have five polling locations available, it is possible they may have to go down to three polling locations if they do not have enough workers for five.
Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln said county security would like to have a meeting to plan how to allow the public into the building for absentee voting. Van Lancker said they also have a plan where residents will not come into the building to cast absentee ballots. Van Lancker added that when he has a finalized plan he will let them know.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp added that absentee ballots are available on the Clinton County website.
