DEWITT — As four members of DeWitt’s toddler population celebrated their first birthdays last week, an unforeseen challenge arose during several of their parties: Avoiding splattering cake pieces on the camera lens.
Addi Paulsen, daughter of Ashley and Rory; Calvin Barnes, son of Rebecca and Thomas; and Rosalie Franck, daughter of Brandon and Demi, all turned one on March 28. Carter Kuehn, son of Cathy and Jason, turned 1 on March 29. Their families celebrated with some unique, virtual — and in some cases abbreviated — parties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In some ways, the four youngsters’ parties were like those of other toddlers their age. They spent time with their families, opened presents, and smashed a cake. However, something was a bit different. The attendees weren’t anywhere to be seen. They were on the other side of a webcam.
Family members joined in on the festivities remotely by using Facetime, Zoom, or other webcam software.
“Although we had to change our original plans, I feel this birthday helped us focus on what is important in life,” said Cathy Kuehn. “Our family is all healthy and we were able to spend the whole day together celebrating Carter.”
Despite the less-than-ideal circumstances, Ashley Paulsen, mom of Addi, said the party was exactly what her family needed. The party wasn’t necessarily important to the kids, but did offer a slice of life the families refused to let the pandemic take away.
“The only challenge was the emotional aspect of it,” she said. “We are so used to having this huge get together, but because of everything, it had to be dwindled down to just immediate family. It wasn’t how I had pictured it but it was all we needed.”
Social distancing rules have put the brakes on society’s activities as COVID-19 spreads from coast to coast. Clinton County’s virus cases rose from one on March 26 to 16 April 5. In that amount of time, officials in DeWitt added playgrounds to the list of closed public amenities that includes the Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library, the Community Center, and the Fitness Center.
With the flurry of uncertainty swirling outside their doors, a birthday party was the perfect thing to add a bit of normalcy to the world, said Rebecca Barnes, mom of Calvin.
In fact, her family made sure to carry on a first-birthday tradition despite the virus.
“Grandma ‘Net (Annette Braet) for over 14 years has made her grandchildren’s cakes for birthdays and baptisms,” Barnes said. “This was no exception. She made, along with cousins Hannah, Davis and Dalton, a baseball smash cake and baseball themed cupcakes to match the baseball theme.
Calvin was born on the MLB opening day last year.
He seemed a bit confused that his family was on the computer screen, Barnes said, but still performed for his audience by smashing his cake with gusto and opening his presents, which included a wooden toy truck and soft book.
“Getting everyone and their technology to work properly at the same time and the chaos and noise of online videos and chats (was a challenge), but more than anything the biggest challenge was emotional,” Barnes said. “They were each able to see him being born or within days of him being born, and this year we just don’t know if it’ll be weeks or months before we can see one another in person without fears of COVID-19.”
Rosalie’s party was a bit different – her parents, Demi and Brandon, held a small “grandparents only” gathering in their home March 28 to celebrate her birthday. Demi Franck said thanks to strict quarantining practices that family has been doing — mainly because they work isolated as farmers — they could hold a small gathering.
“We had grilled burgers and hot dogs and ate lunch together. Rosalie had her cake, putting most of it in her hair,” Franck said. “She really enjoyed her party, resulting in a 2.5 hour nap after opening gifts and sleeping through the night that night.”
Carter also enjoyed the festivities, his mom said.
“Only being one year old, Carter has no idea what is going on in the world around and him, and I think he just enjoyed all the extra attention and extra treats he got on his birthday,” Kuehn said.
“I work as a registered nurse, and COVID-19 is at the forefront of everything we do. It has had a significant impact on the day-to-day operations of the office I work in. Although we had to change our original plans, I feel this birthday helped us focus on what is important in life. Our family is all healthy and we were able to spend the whole day together celebrating Carter. Having to reschedule a first birthday party is pretty minuscule compared to the life-changing events patients with COVID-19 are currently going through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.