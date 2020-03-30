What is MLB doing?
What is MLB doing and why?
First, they want to eliminate baseball in Iowa and then if you want to watch “local” teams online via MLB.com, you can’t watch close to half the teams!
So if MLB eliminates Minor League Baseball in Iowa and I want to watch MLB online (which I have to pay for) and live in Clinton, here are the teams I can’t watch, again, can’t watch: Cubs, White Sox, Brewers, Twins, Royals, and Cardinals.
Of the 30 teams, I can’t watch six teams, which turns out to be 12 teams, so I can’t watch almost half of the MLB games – that is 40% of the teams.
Makes sense to no one!
MLB wants to eliminate Minor League Baseball in Iowa and then black out six “local teams.” Why? And who would say yes to that idea?
That is what they are saying: Let’s take away your local teams (Lumberkings, Burlington and Quad-Cities) and then you can’t watch the teams that are in your “local” market. What marketing genius came up with that plan?
Way to go MLB. Let’s alienate the fan base even more – expensive ticket prices, eliminate Minor League teams that are the grassroots of baseball and that local communities love and have supported through the years.
My late father, Ed Nemmers, loved baseball, especially the Clinton Pilots, Dodgers, Giants and LumberKings. He supported them and loved Minor League Baseball and the Cubs. Not sure he would be happy with what MLB is trying to do.
Today, I live in Chicago. I lived a few years with my dad in Clinton and went to school there (Mount St. Clare College, 1988) and I do my best to support the LumberKings today. I got my Friends of Riverview T-shirt. I listen online and catch a game or two each year when I make my trek out to see my friends in Clinton and I will continue to support them as well once we get through this situation the world is in today.
MLB really needs to think about what they are doing. I am asking everyone to support Minor League Baseball and tell MLB what they are doing is wrong.
Thanks and be safe!
Denis Nemmers, Clinton Lumberkings fan and Minor League Baseball fan
