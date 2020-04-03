ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Whiteside County Health Department continues to reinforce measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The department is urging people to social distance from others, stay home as much as possible, stay apart by at least 6 feet, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before preparing or eating food, touching your face and after you return home.
Also with fear, stress and anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, WCHD has resources available to help. Whiteside County Community Health Clinic and Sinnissippi Centers can provide face-to-face therapy or tele-therapy to those unable to attend in person. The department suggests calling or texting trusted people or using FaceTime, Skype or Google Hangouts; and practicing deep breathing, stretching or meditation. Also, put phones away and take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media. Eat well, exercise, get plenty of sleep and avoid alcohol and drugs.
If you are experiencing new or worsening mental or emotional health concerns, text TalkWithUs to 66746 (TTY 1-800-846-8517). Find more services you can call or text anytime through the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/mentalhealth/tools-resources/individuals/index.htm
What The Public Can Do
● STAY CALM: You are not alone in this, your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.
● STAY APART: Keep at least 6 feet away from others including while shopping. Avoid the lines by taking advantage of pick-up and delivery services for groceries and other goods.
● STAY PUT: Stay home, and only go out when essential (buying groceries, picking up medicine, ect.) or if you are experiencing a medical emergency and please try to call ahead.
For general questions about COVID-19, call IDPH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. Additional information is also available on the Illinois Coronavirus and CDC COVID-19 websites.
