Where to get help
CLINTON — United Way of Clinton County, Iowa continues to work with and support local assistance agencies to make sure individuals and families receive the help they need due to the derecho disaster and COVID-19 pandemic.
Any residents who find themselves in need of urgent basic needs assistance can call Information, Referral, and Assistance Services for support at 243-5818.
To apply for Iowa Disaster Assistance Grant, visit www.caeiowa.org/disaster. Those currently on Food Assistance who lost food due to the storms can apply for aid from DHS. Applications are available at DHS offices at 121 Sixth Ave. South, Suite 200, Clinton, IA or at dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.
UWCCI also urges people to be wary of scams and misinformation that take advantage of people in a crisis. Always fact check information with the agencies in question before you give out any personal details, provide payment information, or share it with others on social media.
To learn more about the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa or about how you can get involved, visit www.clintonunitedway.org, email administrator@clintonunitedway.org, or call the local office at 242-1209.
