ROCK FALLS, ILL. — The Whiteside County Health Department and Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Rock Falls are working closely together after COVID-19 exposures by contagious individuals who were not showing symptoms.
Whiskey Barrel released a statement earlier Tuesday on Facebook and is joining the health department in releasing information about the exposures, which occurred July 8 after 6 p.m. and July 9 after 6 p.m.
While health officials believe there is minimal risk to the majority of customers, others may have had more direct and prolonged contact and be at higher risk for developing or spreading COVID-19.
The Whiteside County Health Department and Whiskey Barrel advise all patrons who visited the premises during those times to monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19 and to reach out to the Whiteside County Health Department at (815) 626-2230, Ext. 1216.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can develop two to 14 days after exposure and may include any of the following:
● Fever or chills
● Headache
● Loss of taste and smell
● Cough
● Fatigue
● Congestion or runny nose
● Shortness of breath
● Sore throat
● Muscle or body aches
● Nausea or vomiting
● Diarrhea
Individuals who experience any of these symptoms, that cannot be explained by previously diagnosed conditions, should immediately self-isolate at home and call the Health Department at (815) 626-2230 for further instructions. If you are experiencing any emergency warning signs (such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to rouse) immediately contact your local emergency department or 911, tell them your symptoms and let them know you may have been exposed to COVID-19 so they can work to protect you and themselves.
To self-isolate, individuals should remain at home in a separate room and bedroom, and use a separate bathroom if possible. Individuals isolating should avoid contact with other household members and pets, not share personal items such as towels, cups and utensils, and wear a face covering when around others if possible. After contacting the health department, you should contact your employer and follow CDC recommendations for what to do if you are sick.
Individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should call the Whiteside County Health Department and take extra care to physically distance themselves (6 feet or more) from others and wear a mask when they go out, whenever possible. These individuals may want to temporarily consider limiting the frequency and attendance at social gatherings until 14 days after their last possible exposure.
Individuals interested in testing can utilize one of the following resources. As a reminder, an individual with COVID-19 may test negative early after their infection and that result does not release an individual from isolation. To reduce the chances of a false negative, IDPH recommends testing five to seven days after your last known exposure to COVID-19.
For testing:
● Contact your primary care physician to learn more about options for testing
● Utilize Illinois Mobile and Community Based Testing Sites: https://dph.illinois.gov/testing
● Find other testing partners by zip code: https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing-sites
If you have questions, contact the IDPH COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. Additional information is also available on the Illinois COVID-19 and CDC COVID-19 websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.