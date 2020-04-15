ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Whiteside County has identified an additional laboratory confirmed positive case of COVID-19, an individual in their 50s.

Whiteside County’s current numbers are 30 laboratory confirmed cases. Of laboratory confirmed cases, 10 have recovered and three have died. Remaining cases are receiving care at a medical facility or at home.

The Whiteside County Health Department is working with the individuals and their healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor contacts at risk of illness.

Tags