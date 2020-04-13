ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Whiteside County health officials have announced a second person has died as the result of COVID-19.
The individual was in their 90s. Additionally, the Whiteside County Health Department has been made aware of two additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The individuals are in their 20s and 40s.
The Whiteside County Health Department is working with the individuals and their healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor contacts at risk of illness.
Whiteside County’s current number stands at 29 laboratory confirmed cases. Of laboratory confirmed cases, 10 have recovered and two have died. Remaining cases are receiving care at a medical facility or at home.
WCHD reminds residents, social distancing is the community’s greatest weapon against the spread of COVID-19. Even if you do not have symptoms, you could be a carrier for COVID-19 and infect vulnerable individuals who could experience serious health complications or death.
Tips for keeping yourself and others safe include:
● Avoid contact with sick people and if you have any symptoms please stay home.
● Keep a minimum of 6 feet between you and others.
● Postpone nonessential appointments.
● Stay home and only go out when essential or assisting others.
● Wear a cloth face covering when you go out to prevent unintentionally spreading COVID-19
● If you must go out, go out alone and limit your time.
● When enjoying nature, do so alone or only with members of your household.
● Clean frequently touched surfaces often.
● Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. If soap and water are unavailable, use a 60% alcohol solution. Wash hands before preparing food, eating, as well as before and after touching your face, coughing or sneezing.
For general questions about COVID-19 call IDPH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. Additional information is also available on the Illinois Coronavirus and CDC COVID-19 websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.