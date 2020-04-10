ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Whiteside County health officials Friday announced two additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in that county, bringing the total confirmed case count to 26.
A release from the Whiteside County Health Department says the cases are one individual in their 20s and one individual in their 90s. The Whiteside County Health Department is working with the individuals and their healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor contacts at risk for signs of illness. Of the 26 identified cases, five have recovered and one has died. The other 20 cases are either receiving care or recovering at home.
The release says social distancing is the community’s greatest weapon against the spread of COVID-19. The release states that Whiteside County residents need to continue efforts to socially distance and work together to stay physically apart and emotionally connected.
