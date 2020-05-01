MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Fair Board has been very busy preparing for an impressive lineup of entertainment for this year’s fair.
The fair will run from Aug. 18-22. The 150th annual fair, held at the fairgrounds in Morrison, has many exciting attractions in the lineup for this year.
Organizers say that with the COVID-19 pandemic, they will continue to closely monitor the situation as summer progresses and adhere to the guidelines and regulations of the state as plans are made.
They said the health and safety of fair-goers is their utmost concern, and that will be their greatest consideration as they move forward.
Continue to check the Whiteside County Fair Facebook page and website at www.whitesidecountyfair.org for updates.
