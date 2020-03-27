ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Whiteside County Health Department has announced a second positive case of COVID-19.
The case is an adult in their 60s who is recovering. This brings the total number of laboratory confirmed positive cases in Whiteside County to two. To maintain patient privacy the Health Department will not be providing additional identifying information. WCHD’s Communicable Disease Team is monitoring the individual and in communication with their close contacts.
WCHD expects more cases of COVID-19 to be reported in the county. WCHD reminds residents that the actual number of COVID-19 cases in Whiteside County likely exceeds the two currently reported. This is a result of IDPH not recommending testing of individuals with mild illness. These recommendations minimize possible exposures to healthcare workers, patients and the public, and reduce the demand for personal protective equipment.
As COVID-19 is spreading in our community, please stay home as much as possible, stay apart by at least 6 feet, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before preparing or eating food, touching your face and after you return home. Learn more about how to protect yourself and prepare your community. Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19.
If you, or someone you care about is feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety due to COVID-19, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA’s) Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746. (TTY 1-800-846-8517). For local resources you can contact 211 and for help available 24/7 visit: cdc.gov/mentalhealth/tools-resources/individuals/index.htm
What You Can Do:
● Stay Put: Stay home, keep essential trips to a minimum.
● Stay Apart: Keep at least 6 feet away from others, when you must go out. Avoid lines by taking advantage of pick-up and delivery services for groceries and other goods.
● Stay Connected: Call your friends and family or take advantage of apps that allow video chat. Use technology to watch movies and play games with friends when separated.
● Take care of yourself: Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, and get plenty of sleep. Find ways to reduce stress, like taking deep breaths, stretching, or meditating. Find other healthy ways to reduce stress at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/managing-stress-anxiety.html
● Get the facts: Read and share reliable information from IDPH’s COVID19 and CDC’s COVID-19 website
● Take Breaks: Repeatedly hearing about the pandemic can be upsetting so try to limit how much you watch and read. Step away and do activities you enjoy while following social distancing guidelines.
For general questions about COVID-19 call the IDPH COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or reach out to us. Additional information is also available on the Illinois Coronavirus and CDC COVID-19 websites.
