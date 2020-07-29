ROCK FALLS, ILL. — COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to rise in Whiteside County. On Wednesday, the Whiteside County Health Department announced seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 308 since the outbreak began four months ago.
Cheryl Lee, Public Health Administrator/CEO of the Whiteside County Health Department, said there is not just one reason why the numbers are spiking.
Lee said now that the state is in Phase Four of its phased-in reopening plan, people are out more in public settings. While that could include bars or restaurants, she said people are hosting gatherings such as birthday parties and family and friends are closer together and not wearing masks. She said an event like that could cause the virus to spread quickly.
Lee said health officials want people in Whiteside County to continue with a comprehensive approach. She said wearing a mask and staying home when sick are two ways people within the county can combat the coronavirus and mitigate the spread. Additionally, she said it is important for people to know how to wear their masks correctly. Lee said wearing a mask will help people, especially if they are worn in public.
“Wearing the mask is really important, especially if you are not able to social distance,” Lee said. “So we are definitely encouraging the mask-wearing because there is a state mandate that requires them.”
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the county, parents also are preparing to send their children back to school over the next few weeks. Lee said having a conversation with school-aged children can be difficult since this virus is so complex. She said depending on their child’s age, parents should be very honest with them about the virus; at the same time, Lee said, they should tell their children not to be fearful.
“High school students can probably grasp this a little better,” Lee said. “For me having a younger child, it’s kind of like, if we all go out and pick up a little bit of trash off the street look how clean our community could be. It’s kind of the same thing with masking. If we all do our part, and if you aren’t feeling good to tell your parents but remain calm.”
Lee said parents should also teach their children the importance of being respectful to other kids. She said some students may not be able to wear the mask due to health reasons or special needs, so school-aged children need to be understanding of that. Additionally, she said that is even more of a reason why they should wear masks, so those students can protect their peers and themselves. Lastly, she said if the parents take responsibility and take this virus seriously, their children will follow suit.
She is encouraged that younger people are taking notice that they, too, can become infected, and are becoming more cautious.
“I think that more people are seeing the cases and are starting to pay attention a little bit more,” Lee said. “When they get sick, or they have friends that get sick, or when they have to be quarantined, nobody wants to be quarantined for two weeks. So, I think people are starting to pay more attention to the message.”
