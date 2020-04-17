ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Whiteside County health officials have identified three additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
The cases, announced Friday, include two individuals in their 30s and one in their 60s. The Whiteside County Health Department is working with the individuals and their healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor contacts at risk of illness.
Whiteside County’s current numbers are 33 laboratory confirmed cases. Of laboratory confirmed cases, 10 have recovered and three have died. Remaining cases are receiving care at a medical facility or at home.
The Whiteside County Health Department is reminding residents that actual cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County are likely being underreported due to limited testing. Laboratory confirmed case numbers do not account for mild cases or contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases who develop symptoms when testing is not performed.
WCHD is urging any resident with symptoms of respiratory illness, that cannot be explained by a previously diagnosed condition such as allergies, to consider themselves a possible case of COVID-19, self-isolate and contact a healthcare provider for further instructions.
