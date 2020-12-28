ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Whiteside County Community Health Clinic and Whiteside County Health Department Know Before You Go campaign will provide free COVID-19 testing Dec. 30 and 31.
On Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. tests will be provided with no appointment at the Whiteside County Health Department, 1300 W. Second St. in Rock Falls, while supplies last, Health Department official Cory Law said in a press release Monday.
The goal of the campaign is to find positive cases and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 before the New Year, Law said. Antigen tests will be used to provide same-day results.
Antigen tests can slow the spread of COVID-19 by providing rapid results. However, these tests are not as sensitive as PCR tests and can produce a higher number of false negatives, Law said.
Rapid antigens testing may not detect COVID-19 in positive individuals if they are asymptomatic or early in their infectious period.
Residents who are tested will be called with results by the end of the day they tested, Law said.. As antigen tests are not as reliable for confirming someone is truly negative, notes will only be provided for individuals who test positive.
WCCHC and WCHD do not recommend retesting if someone has tested positive in the last 90 days.
To keep COVID-19 from spreading,individuals who test negative should still follow current holiday guidance and limit in-person gatherings to household members and gather virtually with friends and family, Law said.
