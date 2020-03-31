ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Whiteside County, Illinois health officials Tuesday afternoon reported the first COVID-19 related death in Whiteside County.
The individual was a resident in their 90s who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. An epidemiological investigation has been concluded for the individual and the Whiteside County Health Department is currently monitoring their close contacts.
Whiteside County’s current numbers are five positive laboratory confirmed cases. Of those five cases, two have recovered and one has died.
On Monday, WCHD reported a Whiteside County resident in their 30s had tested positive for COVID-19, but after finishing an epidemiological investigation, WCHD learned the individual was not a resident of Whiteside County. This is the second laboratory confirmed positive test reported to the Whiteside County Health Department with an incorrect address. Both tests were performed at an out-of-county location.
Because of that, the Whiteside County Health Department is asking providers conducting testing to verify they have an individual’s correct address at the time of testing. WCHD also asks individuals seeking testing to check with their provider to make sure their providers have correct addresses listed.
WCHD stresses the number of laboratory confirmed positive cases are not representative of the actual number of COVID-19 cases within the county. This is because presumed cases that do not receive testing are not reported. Laboratory turnaround times can take days; IDPH only recommends testing individuals hospitalized with severe acute lower respiratory illness or those living and working in congregate settings. Data also suggests that 80% of COVID-19 cases are mild and therefore would not be tested.
Health officials said they expect to see additional reported and presumed cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County.
