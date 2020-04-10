CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday will vote on a resolution to accept the resignation of Clinton County Conservation Executive Director Walt Wickham.
The resolution says the Clinton County Conservation Board accepted Wickham's resignation. Wickham had been on administrative leave since March 10.
The Supervisors will hear updates on the coronavirus and U.S. 30. The board will also hold a public hearing, with possible action to follow, on the proposed fiscal year 2021 county budget.
Formal action and motions begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
