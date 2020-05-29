CLINTON — Wild Rose Casinos & Resort will reopen Monday in compliance with the proclamation announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds on May 26, according to casino officials.
This includes restrictions and rules to ensure appropriate social distancing, a heightened cleaning regimen and overall safety measures.
Wild Rose Clinton will open its doors at 8 a.m. Monday with hours scheduled for 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
“After being closed for 75 days, this feels like a grand opening. The entire Wild Rose team is working hard to welcome back our customers and players,” said Tom Timmons, president and COO. “These are extraordinary and unprecedented times, and our casinos – like most businesses in Iowa – are adapting to the new normal. Our guests will be able to play slot games, place wagers on sports, and dine together, but we have implemented a number of measures aimed at protecting our guests and employees.”
For example, in order to accomplish social distancing, Wild Rose is disabling a portion of its slot machines and using dividers to separate seating positions in certain areas. The Wild Rose Draft Kings Sportsbook and OTB will be open, and wagers may also be placed at the kiosks in the casino or with the cashier. Initially, no table games will be operational, though Wild Rose will reevaluate as more guidelines become available. Wild Rose has postponed promotions, special offers, events and concerts for the time being.
Employees and guests are encouraged to wear masks, though they are not required. Wild Rose will have masks on hand for anyone who wants to wear one.
“Over the past two months, the entire property was deep cleaned inside and out with every surface, nook and cranny scrubbed and sanitized,” Timmons added. “We will continue this diligence after we open. When a guest is done playing a game, the slot system will use proprietary technology to notify crews that it needs to be cleaned and sanitized.”
Coaches Corner will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. In accordance with the Governor’s proclamation, all tables will be 6 feet apart and only parties of 10 or fewer will be seated. Coaches Corner will offer a limited menu, with no buffets or salad bars.
The self-service beverage bar in the casino will be open, though guests will need to use a new cup or glass rather than refilling containers.
“We understand that this continues to be a developing situation, and hopefully, we will progress slowly and steadily toward operating at full capacity,” Timmons said. “We continue to closely monitor and respond with changes, as safety and caution dictate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.