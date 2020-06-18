CLINTON — As the sounds of spinning slot machines echo within its walls, people are returning to Clinton’s Wild Rose Casino and Resort.
The casino reopened for business June 1 after having been closed for 2 1/2 months as part of pandemic restrictions set by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The casino had to shut its doors within hours after Reynolds signed a proclamation closing businesses throughout the state. As days turned into weeks which turned into months, it was unclear when the Wild Rose Casino would be able open its doors. That all changed in mid-May, when casinos made the list of places that could reopen.
Slot machines were the first areas of play to reopen at Wild Rose. Table game play started a week ago today.
Leah Garcia, Wild Rose’s assistant general manager, said business has been picking up since the casino reopened.
“We have been fairly busy in the casino,” Garcia said via email. “We are up slightly from last year’s June numbers. It seems that it has never been overwhelming but very steady throughout the week.”
Garcia said it has been a long 2 1/2 months, but she is glad things are returning to normal. She said if people want to enjoy themselves, they can do so and feel safe while doing it because the casino is being proactive by ensuring workers are practicing social distancing and making sure everything is clean.
“In terms of table games, we have limited seating, and we have expanded the pit,” Garcia said. “We expanded the area so there is quite a bit of distance between the tables. We also promote cleaning the table area and the chairs when someone gets up and leaves the table.”
Garcia said they do ask guests to use hand sanitizer or wipes to encourage good hygiene. Additionally, she said face masks and coverings are not required, but they are encouraged.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, Garcia said people have been excited to return to Wild Rose.
“It’s been very positive,” Garcia said. “I do believe many people are really happy to get out. It’s basically entertainment for them.”
Garcia said there are the regulars and some new faces on the gaming floor. She said it shows people are feeling more comfortable coming out and having a good time while doing it safely. She said now is the perfect time because of the horse races coming up over the weekend.
“The Belmont Race, the first part of the Triple Crown racing, is this Saturday, and we expect an exciting afternoon,” Garcia said. “The traditional Triple Crown racing distances, the three races (Kentucky Derby, Belmont, & Preakness), have actually changed their distances and order this year with the Belmont going first but running the Kentucky Derby 1 ¼-mile distance. So basically, you have the Kentucky Derby at a different track with a different name.”
Right now, the casino has canceled most of its indoor concerts. But similar to other events in town, the Wild Rose Casino is planning to bring some entertainment to perform outside later next month.
“(We are) going to have a free outdoor concert in our courtyard on July 31, with an act to be announced soon,” Garcia said.
