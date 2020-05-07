CLINTON — The city of Clinton released on Thursday an updated emergency proclamation in which Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion announced changes to the city’s Building and Neighborhood Services office traffic, use of the city campground and the MTA bus schedule.
Under the new proclamation, the Building and Neighborhood Services office will reopen to foot traffic May 8.
Customers are to call 563-244-3360 or email bns@cityofclintoniowa.us to receive a building permit. Permit applications can also be dropped in the BNS dropbox at Central Fire Station. Rental inspections are starting to be scheduled after May 15.
Parks and Recreation Department
The city campground will reopen at 4 p.m. May 8, subject to social distancing requirements as delineated by the Parks and Recreation Department, the proclamation states.
The fitness center at the Ericksen Community Center reopened Monday, but fitness area capacity is limited and members must call to schedule a workout time. Customers are to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The Ericksen Community Center’s administration office reopened to the public Monday.
Eagle Point Park reopened Tuesday to walkers, bikers and vehicles to drive through, and the dog park is open. The playground equipment remains closed and residents are encouraged to practice social distancing. In addition, Emma Young Park Pond, for fishing only, is now opened. All other parks remain closed until at least May 15. Bike and walking paths are open but social distancing guidelines must be maintained.
Eagle Point Lodge and Ericksen Community Center reservations were cancelled through May 15 and refunds issued. For special events, registrations, or other inquires contact Parks and Recreation staff at 563-243-1260.
Municipal Transit Administration buses
The MTA will begin increasing bus schedule hours Monday. Drivers will not be handling bus fares for in-town trips until June 1.
Riders shall adhere to social distancing guidelines. If a passenger has an essential need for transportation outside of the reduced service hours, call 563-242-3721, and every attempt to accommodate the need will be made, the proclamation states.
Passengers with smart phones are able to see the locations of the fixed bus routes by saving the link “Live Map” Where’s my bus? from the MTA website.
The hours of operation for Monday through Friday will be 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no bus service between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Main Avenue will start at 6 a.m. and stop at 11 a.m., start at 2 p.m. and stop at 5 p.m.
• Camanche Avenue will start at 6 a.m. and stop at 11 a.m., start at 2 p.m. and stop at 5 p.m.
• Branch Line will operate at 6 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.
• Hill Line will operate at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
• 13th Ave North Route will start 6 a.m. and stop at 11 a.m., start at 2 p.m. and stop at 5 p.m.
• Lincoln Way Shuttle will not operate.
• Camanche Avenue routes will service Walmart on request.
• Saturday Fixed Route bus service will be on request only. Call 563-242-3721 to request a ride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.