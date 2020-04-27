On March 17, the Iowa General Assembly voted (unanimously) to suspend the 2020 legislative session until Monday, April 13, due to concerns about our inability to effectively control the spread of COVID-19 within the tight confines of the House and Senate Chambers.
At the same time, we also voted to confirm Governor Reynolds’ legal authority to make decisions relevant to Iowa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and all related issues, until we reconvened on April 13.
On April 9, the Iowa General Assembly’s Legislative Council, made up of House and Senate leadership from both parties, voted to continue the legislative hiatus until April 30, due to an (understandable) desire to minimize the ongoing risk of COVID-19 exposure to legislators, staff, and other Capitol employees. At that time, the Legislative Council also voted to allow the Governor to continue to exercise full legal authority over Iowa’s response to the pandemic until the legislature reconvened on April 30.
April 30 is fast approaching, and thus later this week the Legislative Council will meet again, and vote to either allow the legislature to reconvene on the appointed date or to once again continue the legislative hiatus to some future date … in which case Governor Reynolds will continue to have sole authority over Iowa’s COVID-19 response. And while I respect the Governor’s efforts over the past several weeks, running the State of Iowa – especially during this type of unprecedented crisis – was never meant to be a one-person job.
Now more than ever, Iowa needs all hands on deck, and Iowa citizens have a right to expect their elected officials to be actively working together to minimize the damage inflicted on the State and its citizens by the pandemic. Realistically, the members of the Iowa General Assembly cannot do that if we are dispersed throughout 99 counties, and thus I sincerely hope that when the Legislative Council votes, it votes to call the Legislature back into session on April 30, as scheduled.
To be clear: I do not believe that Iowa is currently prepared to safely “open for business” on a full-scale basis; the number of Iowans diagnosed with COVID-19 continues to increase on a daily basis, Iowans continue to die from the virus, and since we do not yet have any large-scale testing regime in place we do not have any clear idea of the true scope of contagion.
People who are able to stay safe at home should do so, for sure. However, under the pandemic response policies established by Governor Reynolds, so many Iowans have no choice but to go to work, every day, or else get fired. Across our state hundreds of thousands of Iowans are saving lives and keeping the rest of us safe and fed and connected to the outside world, while putting their own lives, and the lives of their loved ones, at risk on a daily basis – often while earning less money than laid off “non-essential” workers are being paid in unemployment benefits. And so as one of 150 legislators elected to represent these hard working Iowans in the General Assembly, I cannot in good conscious advocate in favor of me being allowed to continue to stay safe at home when so many of my constituents have not been afforded that same luxury.
Passing budgets and passing laws to help Iowans deal with this crisis – and to help Iowans in general – is, in my opinion, an essential job, and it is time for the General Assembly to resume doing that essential job. Obviously, like all other essential workers, we will have to make changes in the way we do business … while at the Capitol we’ll need to wear masks, and practice social distancing, and wash our hands a lot, and conduct ourselves responsibly (although hopefully we were already doing that), and be extra careful when we return home on the weekends, and if there are vulnerable legislators or staffers who need special accommodations, we’ll need to figure it out.
No doubt there will be challenges, but across Iowa our essential workers have been successfully dealing with similar challenges – and much much bigger ones – for weeks. I am grateful to all of these Iowans, and I’m sure my legislative colleagues are as well, and one of the best ways that we can demonstrate our gratitude is to resume doing our jobs and to ensure that going forward, Iowa’s essential workers have all of the resources that they need to get their jobs done, and to stay safe while doing so.
At a minimum, we owe them that.
