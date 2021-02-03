An article in Wednesday’s Clinton Herald gave the wrong phone number for registering for the Polar Plunge at Rock Creek Campground Saturday, Feb. 27. To register, call or text Jill at 563-349-8680 by Feb. 25. The article gave an incorrect date for family ice fishing at Rock Creek. Families may ice fish at the campground the morning of the Polar Plunge.
Correction
Winona Whitaker
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
