An article in Tuesday's Clinton Herald gave an incorrect date for a monarch butterfly event. Clinton County Master Gardeners will celebrate the monarch butterfly with a free event Saturday, Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds in DeWitt from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Winona Whitaker
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
Edith Rae Pruett age 66 of Clinton, died Monday July 26, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
CLINTON [mdash] Henry Bartels, 80, of Clinton, formerly of Camanche, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. A private service is being planned. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting …
Vickie L. Marx-Eble, 57, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Henry Bartels, 80, of Clinton, formerly of Camanche, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
