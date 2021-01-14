Brennon Cavanagh, a senior at West Carroll High School in Savanna, Illinois, has been awarded top honors in the Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual Young Artist Auditions. His last name was spelled incorrectly in an article published in Tuesday's Clinton Herald.
Dennis Pingel, 81, of Camanche passed away, Tuesday at Park Vista - Camanche. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. A full obit will be in Saturday's paper.
