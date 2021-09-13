In Saturday's issue of the Clinton Herald, there were some local names printed incorrectly that we would like to correct.
In the cross country results from Thursday, Camryn Sattler's last name was printed incorrectly. The text has been corrected online.
In the Clinton football recap, Ajai Russel's name was autocorrected in our application and it was missed during editing. That has also been corrected online.
The Clinton Herald sports staff apologizes for these errors and will continue to avoid such errors in the future.
