CLINTON – The Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 North Third St., Clinton, will be available as a public cooling center during regular business hours through Friday, August 25th.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from today through Thursday the 24th.
Clinton County policy allows for the County Administration Building to open as a cooling center during its regular business hours when an excessive heat warning is issued. Any members of the public in need of a place to cool off may use the building’s cafeteria through 4:30 p.m. each day. The building opens at 8 a.m.
Those needing assistance outside of those hours are encouraged to contact the Red Cross at 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). That number is answered 24 hours a day.
Clinton County Emergency Management recommends that if you have neighbors who are elderly or have medical issues, to check on them periodically to ensure that they can keep cool.
