The Clinton County Democrats named new officers for 2021.
The new officers are:
• Thom Blanchard, chair
• Diana Porras, secretary
• Rita Mulholland, treasurer
Clinton County Democrats meet on the third Tuesday of the month.
Brenda Pringle, 67 of Folletts, passed away Wednesday, April 28th at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 to 6:00 PM Saturday, May 1st at the DeWitt fairgrounds. See Brenda's obituary at www.papefh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.