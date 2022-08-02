CLINTON – A new radio system being used by the county’s fire departments, law enforcement and emergency personnel is closer to completion, said Eric Dau, Clinton County’s emergency communications director.
Radios are being installed in all rural fire stations across the county, one of the final phases before the new system is finished.
“We still have a couple phases to complete,” Dau said. “One is to make sure security staff in the administration building have access to the radios, and then the other is looking to upgrade the dispatch consoles, so they are connected into the system.”
That system came with a $4.7 million price tag and was necessitated by the Aug. 2020 derecho that toppled the KROS radio tower in Clinton on which space was leased for the county’s primary radio equipment. The county bonded for the funds to pay for the new system, which comes with “huge benefits,” Dau said.
“Coverage has greatly increased,” Dau said. “We have had problems with coverage in the west end of the county.”
The new system also enables fire departments to more easily communicate with each other, which comes in handy while multiple jurisdictions respond to the same scene.
“It will be a great system for many years,” Dau said.
