Public notice is hereby given that the Clinton County Board of Supervisors will meet at the
following time and place: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, 5:00 p.m. Clinton County Administration
Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA.
The public may also join the meeting on Zoom by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join
Enter meeting code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
5:00 p.m. Public Hearing
The Supervisors will solicit public input regarding the use of funds awarded to the County as a
result of its participation in lawsuits against various opioid manufacturers and distributors as said
funds are to be used to fight opioid addiction and address other damages caused by opioid
addiction.
