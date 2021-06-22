CLINTON — The grand opening of the newly formed Clinton County Resource Center – a place where people can get guidance for mental health issues – was celebrated Tuesday at the Clinton County Courthouse.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said Clinton County and the City of Clinton for years had talked about creating such a resource center, a place where judges refer individuals leaving court to go to meet with providers and get guidance. The office does not provide services but it is a one-stop location where people can get the help or guidance they need, Greenwalt said.
Greenwalt, who served on the Clinton Police Department prior to being elected sheriff last fall, credited Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion and Clinton Police Capt. Pat Cullen for stressing the importance of mental health and how substance abuse plays a role in the issues that law enforcement deals with, Greenwalt said.
“It’s not just about going out and arresting a bad person, a person that made a mistake or whatever,” Greenwalt said. “It’s what can we do to prevent some of that? To minimize some of our expenses and the recidivism. Reduce that recidivism. And I do owe a lot of that to Chief Gyrion and Captain Cullen for ingraining that in my mind for the last five or seven years how important that is. And that’s what this is all about, is not criminalizing mental health, (but) giving them a resource that we can help them get their lives turned around.”
Mental health is something that is spoken about more now than it was even 5 to 10 years ago, State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said. The resource center offers a place where individuals know they can get reliable help, she said.
“For so long, the only place if you arrested someone that was having issues, you had to take them to the emergency room or to jail which was not always the appropriate place for them,” Cournoyer said. “So to be able to connect them with resources that they need and really have everybody networking and knowing where to go, it’s making these services be able to be rolled out so much more efficiently. And I really think that we can be a model for all the counties across the state of Iowa. And it’s just a fantastic program.”
In the first 30 days the resource center was operational, it assisted nearly 40 people, Greenwalt said.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp credited Waylon McCulloh, Seventh Judicial District director, for writing the grant for the position that helped the center become a reality. The grant application was supported by the Supervisors, Former Sheriff Rick Lincoln, Gyrion, the Clinton Police Department and multiple other agencies, Srp said.
Srp also credited Greenwalt for making the resource center a reality in Clinton County. Greenwalt deserves recognition for organizing the meetings, bringing people together and pushing the project forward, Srp said. He may have taken an ambitious dive to do so but it got the county results, Srp stressed.
“I think we’re all very excited to see what this looks like in a month, in a year and in five years, Srp said. “And we know that there’s already other jurisdictions that are looking at what we’re doing and potentially going to be modeling their own facilities and their own resources after what we’ve done here.”
The county resource center does not happen without Greenwalt’s leadership, Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said. It is something the county needed to do, Irwin said, adding that the center is the only support some people in the county have.
Greenwalt appreciated “the kind words” but said it was everyone from different groups who attended meetings that brought the resource center together. The real heroes of the organization are the volunteers spending their time to be at the resource center when individuals come through the doors, Greenwalt said.
