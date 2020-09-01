Credible news sources

Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.