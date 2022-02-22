Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
JAN. 12
• Andrew J. Swift, 35, was charged at Eighth Avenue South and Seventh Street with possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
JAN. 13
• Laura L. Arey, 52, was arrested on an in-county warrant in the 2200 block of McKinley Street.
JAN. 14
• Evan M. Farwell, 23, was arrested on a bench warrant.
• Jeffrey L. Brock, 37, was charged in the 1700 block of North 10th Street with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and assault.
JAN. 15
• Jeffrey L. Ney, 50, was charged in the 2300 block of Cameron Drive with assault.
• Ronald Foster, 59, was arrested on a bench warrant at 13th Avenue North and 14th Street.
• Simone M. Martin, 59, was charged with public intoxication, first offense, in the 2200 block of Lincoln Way.
JAN. 16
• Timothy O. Doyle, 33, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue North.
