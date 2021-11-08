Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
Chrome cocktail shaker, Gaiety, cylindrical, inset black enameled bands on bottom and lid, flared finial, fitted strainer, Chase Brass & Copper Co., 1930s, 11 1/4 inches, $50.
Nautical, ship’s model, schooner yacht Atlantic in 1903, hull, planked deck, three masts with rigging and cloth sails, on stand with plaque, 32 x 37 1/2 x 7 1/2 inches, $185.
Jewelry, cufflinks, muses’ heads, flower-form headdresses, carved 14K yellow gold, art nouveau, 3/4 x 1/2 inches, $220.
Sterling-silver tray, golfer carrying clubs in center, wearing knickers and soft cap, flag, fence and trees in background, oval, beaded edge, marked, Unger Bros., 10 inches, $335.
Lamp, airplane, two propellers, blue glass, white painted stripes, curved chrome base, c. 1940, 12 inches, 13-inch wingspan, $530.
Amphora pottery bowl, reticulated gilt rim with flowers in relief, elongated stems, blue matte glaze, folded-in rim, red “Turn, Teplitz” mark, 3 1/4 x 6 3/4 inches, $750.
Picture, watercolor on paper, “Address to the Sons of Temperance,” dedication to “Mr. John Myles,” urns with flowers, fluted columns, text with fancy lettering, red-and-yellow border, grain-painted frame, 1800s, 15 1/4 x 11 1/4 inches, $810.
Toy, Godzilla, Shogun Warriors, green, yellow finger- and toenails, claw launches, tongue flashes to pretend flame, original box, Mattel, 1977, 21 x 8 3/4 inches, $900.
Shaker basket, maple, ash and pine, yellow paint, four-finger seam, copper tacks, flattened arched stationary handle, late 1800s, 7 x 11 x 8 inches, $1,125.
Furniture, blanket chest, pine, six-board, crease-molded sides, chip-carved edges, shaped cutouts, Massachusetts, early 1800s, 22 1/2 x 43 x 17 1/2 inches, $4,065.
