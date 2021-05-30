Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Lladro votive light, lithophane, porcelain, etched dancer and nutcracker, decorated with sweets, flared bowl, domed cover, open top, 3 1/2 inches, $25.
- Toy, tow truck, wrecker, steel, blue and white paint, plastic balloon tires, Tonka, Model 54070, c. 1978, 9 1/4 x 16 inches, $85.
- Advertising match safe, The Home Insurance Company New York, sterling silver, embossed, two firemen holding hose on one side, circular logo with script "Home" in center on reverse, hinged lid, striker on bottom, 2 1/2 inches, $180.
- Kitchen, kettle on stand, apple butter, copper, rolled rim, bail handle, 1800s, 30 1/2 x 26 1/2 inches, $210.
- Game board, parcheesi and checkers, pine with breadboard ends, square nail construction, blue, putty, yellow, black, red, green and white paint, Home square in center, c .1900, 20 x 20 inches, $375.
- Rug, hooked, wool, three roosters, embroidered feet, stylized fence, falling leaves, striped border, tan, green, brown, black, c. 1910, 24 x 45 inches, $475.
- Jewelry, bracelet, six panels, sterling silver, Aztec figures in relief, hinged dividers with ball ends, marked "Chato, Sterling, Mexico," c. 1970, 3 1/2 x 6 1/2 inches, $530.
- Toy, mechanical, Lone Ranger, on rearing horse, spins lasso, tin lithograph, windup, Marx, original box with Hi-Yo Silver and picture, 7 inches, $625.
- Bottle, historical flask, embossed sunburst and "P. & W." on each side, horizontal ribs, yellow olive green, sheared and tooled mouth, pontil, Keene Glass Works, New Hampshire, 1815-1835, 1/2 pt., $840.
- Furniture, gentleman's chest, tiger maple, overhanging top, inset pine plank, beaded edges, two shallow drawers over hat drawer over three graduated drawers, brass knobs, shaped apron, 56 x 45 x 19 inches, $2,880.
