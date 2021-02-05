Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Architectural window, transom, arched shape, wooden frame, painted white, nine glass panes, 34 x 61 inches, $70.
- Jewelry, pin, chatelaine, two blue stone hearts, silver beaded arrow through one, connected with silver chain, 1930s, hearts each 3/4 inches, $165.
- Paper, Valentine, pop up, girl in gazebo, boy carrying basket of flowers, lovebirds, To My Valentine, white card stock, openwork, blue tissue paper, pop up red honeycomb, 5 layers, Germany, 1920s, open, 12 x 9 x 5 inches, $175.
- Pottery, midcentury, dish, prancing deer & Dalmatian dog, gray ground with dots of snow, gold trim, signed, Waylande Gregory, 12 x 16 inches, $210.
- Quilt, applique, hexagons sewn together to form six-point stars, red, white, blue and pale green, cotton, c.1900, 75 x 82 inches, $355.
- Cut glass vase, Propeller pattern, Marshall Field, oval, step cut neck with horizontal ribs, double notched angular handles, American Brilliant Period, 9 3/4 x 7 inches, $460.
- Furniture, chest, bow front, cherry, 4 graduated drawers, oval hinged pulls, Hartford, Conn., 34 3/4 x 40 x 20 inches, $500.
- Bank, mechanical, Trick Pony, cast iron, paint, put coin in pony’s mouth, pull lever, pony drops coin in trough, Shepard Hardware, c.1885, 7 3/4 x 8 inches, $880.
- Auto, gas pump globe, Red Chief Gasoline, ethyl, red letters & rim, white ground, metal body, 1940s, 15 inches dia., $1,350.
- Trunk, Louis Vuitton, wood, canvas, LV monogram logos, hinged lid, diamond quilted fabric inside, metal handles & latches, travel labels, 22 x 39 x 22 inches, $2,075.
- Weather vane, fox, running, metal, old red paint, traces of gilt, Nantucket, 12 3/8 x 31 1/2 inches, $6,250.
