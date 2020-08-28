Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Match holder, Nakara, light-blue flowers, pink shaded ground, octagonal base, round gilt rim, 2 x 2 1/4 inches, $70.
- Lamp, electric, black enameled metal pole and cap, telescoping, white plastic diffuser shade, G. Thurston for Lightolier, 51 inches, $160.
- Cut-glass cheese dish and cover, Oxford pattern by J. Hoare, flared dish with notched rim, dome cover, faceted ball finial, American Brilliant Period, 8 x 9 inches, $230.
- Mechanical bank, Trick Dog, clown holds hoop, dog jumps through and deposits coin, cast iron, Shepard Hardware, 3 x 8 3/4 inches, $340.
- Advertising clock, 7UP Likes You, metal body, glass face, logo, bubbles, orange ground, green border, marked, Pam Clock Co., Brooklyn, 15 inches diameter, $675.
- Toy, Tom Corbett Sparkling Spaceship, tin, lithograph, space graphics, windup, Marx, box, 1950s, 4 1/2 x 12 inches, $985.
- Doll, Madame Alexander, Elaine, hard plastic, Tosca wig, walking body, white organdy gown, hat, pearl necklace, c.1954, 18 inches, $1,095.
- Furniture, slipper chair, Edward Wormley, lacquered mahogany, tufted upholstery, label, made by Dunbar, c.1965, 32 x 23 x 32 inches, pair, $1,250.
- Print, Japanese, Sunset at Ichinokura, from Twenty Views of Tokyo series, by Hasui Kawase, stand of trees at sunset, artist’s seal, 1928, 10 3/8 x 15 inches, $2,215.
- Auto sign, Authorized Studebaker Service, round, porcelain, brown and yellow, white letters, marked, Walker & Co., 42 inches diameter, $5,700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.