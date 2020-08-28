Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.