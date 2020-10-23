CURRENT PRICES
Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Scale, candy, Toledo Springless, Style No. 12, old yellow paint, metal scoop tray, metal label, c.1903, 19 1/2 x 19 inches, $95.
- Halloween Jack-O’-Lantern, papier-mache, orange, melon ribs, scary face, paper insert eyes & teeth, wire handle, 9 inches, $190.
- Salesman’s sample model stove, Little May, cast iron, sunburst decoration on door panels, miniature hot water kettle, pot & griddle, c.1890, 8 1/2 x 10 1/2 x 13 inches, $280.
- Weather vane, rooster with chick, standing on feathered arrow directional, iron, rusty finish, 31 x 21 1/2 inches, $325.
- Dental cabinet, mahogany, bird’s-eye maple, marble top & backsplash, 22 drawers, paneled door, original glass pulls, c.1910, 48 x 36 x 18 inches, $500.
- Basket, Nantucket Lightship, oval, hinged lid, carved porpoise on plaque, eye hole clasp, horn closure peg, swing handle, marked, Stephen Gibbs, 10 x 7 x 5 inches, $825.
- Libbey cut glass bowl, Wedgemere pattern, notched rim, marked, American Brilliant Period, 4 x 8 inches, $1,495.
- Toy car set, cast iron, painted blue, red, green & yellow, rubber wheels, marked, Hubley, CC Assortment, original box, cars 4 inches, 10 piece, $3,960.
- Decoy, Black Duck, cedar, worn paint, aged patina, Lemuel & Stephen Ward, Crisfield, Md., signed by both, 1930, 18 inches, $4,060.
- Rocker, Lounge Chair, George Nakashima, figured black walnut, hickory, nine spindles, armrest with free edge, signed, 1989, 35 x 34 inches, $8,125.
