CURRENT PRICES
Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
• Christmas tree stand, cast iron, oxidized silver finish, tapered holder, embossed swags and tassels, scalloped band, 4 long scrolled legs, 9 1/2 inches x 24 inches, $45.
• Furniture, wash stand, Sheraton, pine, grain painted, yellow, green and black stripes, red wash, dovetailed gallery, brass rosettes, drawer, turned legs, c. 1835, 37 x 18 inches, $160.
• Cane, picker end, bamboo & maple, brass and steel fittings, “Fruit,” “Flower” on reverse, embossed mark, “Underwood 56 Haymarket, London,” c. 1875, 43 inches, $190.
• Fountain pen, Montblanc, Meisterstuck, black, gold bands, 14K gold nib, marked “4810/14K/ Montblanc,” original fitted case, c. 1980, 5 1/4 inches, $385.
• Sampler, red-brick house, alphabet, numbers, baskets, urns of flowers, Martha Kirby & Sophia Melhuish, Aged 11 years 1842, linen, cotton, frame, 16 x 13 inches, $475.
• Toy, truck, cement mixer, pressed steel, red and black paint, silver-color grill and headlights, rubber tires, Buddy L Junior Series, 1920s, 10 x 25 x 8 inches, $540.
• Indian vase, Pueblo, pottery, blackware, black matte glaze, glossy symbols, bulbous, squat, tapered top, Maria Martinez, signed Marie & Santana, 1960s, 6 x 7 inches, $710.
• Advertising sign, Buster Brown Bread, Branch of Golden Sheaf Bakery, pictures Buster Brown, his dog Tige and sheaf of wheat, embossed tin, frame, 22 x 30 inches, $1,535.
• Chinese export supper set, porcelain, enamel decoration, scenes with figures, octagonal center, 8 shaped dishes surround, 1700s, center dish 7 3/4 inches, 9 pieces, $1,875.
• Poster, concert, Grateful Dead, Taj Mahal, Fillmore West, Feb. 5-8, 1970, pictures arched window with starry sky and magic mushrooms, lithograph, David Singer, 22 x 14 inches, $2,745.
