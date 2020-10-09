CURRENT PRICES
- Piano Baby, bisque, child lying on stomach, rosy cheeks, brown molded hair, bare feet, romper, holds pug dog, painted, Germany, c.1900, 9 x 4 inches, $70.
- Peking glass snuff bottle, white, yellow & gray overlay, painted relief crickets, oval, Peking glass & beaded metal lid, late 1800s, 2 5/8 x 2 inches, $150.
- Fenton carnival glass water pitcher, Fluffy Peacock pattern, ruffled rim, applied green glass handle, c.1910, 9 3/4 inches, $200.
- Armoire, Louis XV style, walnut, stepped and arched top, two doors with shaped panels, drawer, iron hinges, France, 80 x 70 inches, $375.
- Toy, Flash Gordon Rocket Fighter, No. 5 on fin, red & yellow, tin lithograph, windup, key, Marx, 12 inches, $510.
- Sundial, pedestal stand, stone, baluster, octagonal base, zinc dial, “Time Passes, Memories Remain,” Roman numerals, gnomon, 36 inches, three pieces, $650.
- Weather vane, rabbit, running, cut sheet metal, gilt patina, stand, 16 x 30 inches, $1,300.
- Advertising oil can, Camel Motor Oil, 100% Pure Pennsylvania, For Endurance, Long Life, tin, camel, orange blanket with Camel Penn, 5 qt., 9 1/2 x 6 1/2 inches, $1,845.
- Bracelet, bangle, hinged, textured 14K yellow gold, 5 bezel-set oval faceted sapphires, modernist, marked, Ed Weiner, 6 1/4 inches dia., $2,320.
- Pottery vase, purple volcanic luster glaze, bulbous tapered shape, flared rim, Beatrice Wood, 1950s, 5 1/2 x 4 inches, $2,750.
