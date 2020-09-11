Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Pewter candlesticks, fluted stem with swags, square base with cut corners, touch mark on base, Continental, c. 1800, 89 inches, pair $30.
- Superman, Dime Register Bank, graphic pictures Superman breaking chains, tin, square with cut corners, $120.
- Glass-blown, epergne, clear, etched Greek key pattern, eight-point stars on column, baluster, shallow dish, domed foot, Corning, N.Y., 1800s, 14 1/2 inches, $250.
- Toy, Flintstones train, Bedrock Express, Fred & Wilma in locomotive, stone graphics, tin lithograph, zigzag action, metal bell, Marx, box, 12 inches, $415.
- Rug, hooked, album quilt, 6 square panels, multicolored flowers, fruits, birds, black scalloped border, red scroll inner border, 19th century, 107 x 72 inches, $690.
- Doorstop, rabbit, sitting up on hind legs, brown, blended paint, embossed leaves on base, cast iron, marked, Bradley & Hubbard, 15 x 8 x 2 3/4 inches, $1,230.
- Pottery, midcentury, plate, Bull Under the Tree, black design on white ground, dotted rim, marked, Edition Picasso, Madoura, 1952, 8 inches, $2,125.
- Coin-operated, slot machine, Mills, mobster, figural, man with mustache, black & white pinstripe suit, gun at side, holds machine, 25 cents, mid-1900s, 72 x 22 inches, $2,750.
- Furniture, table, Biedermeier, tilt top, walnut veneer, ebonized details, inlaid medallion, petals, trumpet style pedestal base, Vienna, c. 1810, 30 x 43 inches diameter, $3,245.
- Sampler, figures, trees, animals, birds, flower border, blue ground, verse, What conscience dictates, Rhode Island School, 19th century, frame, 19 x 15 inches, $6,875.
