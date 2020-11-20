Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Wedgwood, tea set, blue jasper, white raised relief, classical figures making burnt offerings, teapot, covered sugar, creamer, impressed mark, 1950s, teapot 5 inches, $55.
- Candy container, turkey shape, composition, multicolored, iridescent highlights, Germany, 8 inches, $185.
- Rug, Bakhtiari design, columns of lozenge shaped medallions, light and midnight blue, rust red, pink & ivory, blossoms & branches, multiple borders, 7 feet, 7 inches x 9 feet, $240.
- Barometer, wheel, mahogany veneer, inlaid conch shells, silvered temperature plate & dial, Peter Caminada, Taunton, England, c.1810, 39 inches, $315.
- Lalique, glass decanter, Scarab, clear, frosted scarab panels, pinched neck, flared rim, ribbed stopper, etched Lalique France, 9 x 5 inches, $405.
- Tiffany sterling silver asparagus tongs, English King pattern, designed by Charles Grosjean, Pat. 1885, 7 1/2 inches, $490.
- Aluminum, bench, cast end supports, oak slats, two on back, four on seat, painted, Cedar Point Amusement Park, Ohio, 1900s, 30 x 48 x 26 inches, $595.
- Furniture, dining chair set, Chippendale, pierced owl splats, trapezoid slip seats, cabriole front legs, Massachusetts, c.1890, 37 inches, four piece, $1,065.
- Phonograph, record player, The Beatles, four speeds, brown & tan case, allover Beatles portraits, Portadyne U.K., 1964, 11 x 14 x 5 inches, $2,125.
- Textile, American flag, 34 appliqued stars, 13 stripes, wool bunting, hand sewn, linen sleeve hoist, commemorates Kansas statehood, c.1861, 31 x 57 1/2 inches, $6,875.
