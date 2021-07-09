CURRENT PRICES
Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
Toy, bus, Greyhound, It’s Such A Comfort To Take The Bus, metal, hinged door, images of passengers in windows, rubber tires, marked Made in Japan, 1950s, 11 inches, $75.
Sterling silver overlay decanter, clear glass, thistle pattern overlay, monogrammed cartouche with L.E.G., tapered silver rim and stopper, 12 1/4 inches, $125.
Knife rest set, clear cut glass, diamond cutting, cylindrical with flattened side, flattened faceted ends in red, green, blue, turquoise, yellow & purple, all marked Faberge, fitted box, 2 1/2 inches, set of six, $315.
Porcelain vase, tied satchel form, etched dragons, yellow glaze, cinched rope twist neck, folded rim, marked, six-character seal, Chinese, 19th century, 7 inches, $370.
Print, John James Audubon, Carolina Turtle Dove, No. 4, Plate 17, birds in dogwood blossoms, Princeton edition, distressed wood frame, framed size 44 x 32 inches, $410.
Bank, Security Safe Deposit, cast iron, embossed letters and scrolls, two lion heads and ring handles, hinged, opens to three drawers, 19th century, 8 x 7 inches, $500.
Furniture, secretary, Louis XV style, walnut, paneled slant front, long frieze drawer, fitted interior, cabriole legs, France, c. 1910, 38 x 29 x 18 inches, $810.
Toby jug, King George V of England, Royal Navy Fleet Admiral uniform, seated, chair with lion’s paw knees, holding globe, Pro Patria on base, Wilkinson, Royal Doulton, 1915-1919, 12 inches, $1,250.
Bowl, carved wood, calabash, gourd form, Norfolk pine, light honey colored graining and knots, deep thin sides, North Pacific Hawaiian Islands, c. 1940, 8 x 9 inches, $2,490.
Jewelry, charm bracelet, 18K yellow gold links, seven charms, teddy bear, baby stroller, tricycle, drum set, paper airplane, toy soldier and rocking horse, child’s, stamped Cartier, 7 inches, $4,000.
