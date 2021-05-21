- Royal Doulton, Bunnykins figurine, Home Run, DB 43, baseball player in batting stance, bat on shoulder, blue pants, ears pop through tan cap, 1986-1993, 4 inches, $25.
- Photograph, black and white, B.B. King, posing with hands on knee, autographed, marked RP Record Artist promo, Buffalo Booking Agency, 1950s, 8 x 10 inches, $190.
- Tea caddy, English Regency, rosewood, sarcophagus form, string inlay, bone escutcheon, brass lion’s head drop ring handles, two compartments inside, 7 3/4 x 13 x 6 inches, $360.
- Toy, magic kit, Mysto Magic Exhibition Set No. 20, props and instructions for 15 tricks, fitted box with magician graphics, A.C. Gilbert Co., c. 1940, 20 x 13 x 6 inches, $490.
- Jewelry, bracelet, seven panels with rectangular-faceted amethysts, sterling silver mount with beaded edges, Los Castillo, Taxco, Mexico, 1940s, 1 1/2 x 7 inches, $595.
- Furniture, coffee table, midcentury modern, teak, rectangular top, slatted magazine rack shelf below, tapered legs, Grete Jalk for Glostrup Mobelfabrik, Denmark, 1960s, 17 x 64 x 23 inches, $750.
- George Ohr bank, barrel shape, bisque, tan glaze, incised bands, side coin slot, signed, Mud from NO Street, 1905, G.E. Ohr, 3 1/2 x 3 inches, $875.
- Moorcroft pitcher, yacht, two sails, blue shaded to green water, mottled ivory sky, marked Moorcroft, Potter to HM Queen, c. 1930, 9 x 6 inches, $1,250.
- Weather vane, mermaid shape, copper, verdigris patina, molded scales on fin, arms back, long flowing hair, New England, 20th century, 20 x 30 inches, $2,685.
- Carousel figure, pig, running, tongue out hanging to side, wood, carved and painted, brown saddle cloth with scalloped edges, cloth seat with fringe, blue ribbons, Gustave Bayol, France, c. 1900, 44 x 66 inches, $4,000.
