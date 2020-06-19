Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
Advertising, paperweight, Buffalo, figural, cast iron, Buffalo Tank Corp., BT brand on side, 2 1/2 inches, $42.
Mechanical bank, cash register, 4 moving keys, bell rings, 4 coin slots for different denominations, cast iron, J. & E. Stevens, 6 x 4 inches, $246.
Cut glass cider pitcher, vertical prism cut ribs, barrel form, triple notched handle, rayed base, American Brilliant Period, 6 1/2 inches, $316.
Coca-Cola, toy delivery truck, Volkswagen, tin lithograph, logo, yellow & red, plastic bottles in cases, friction, marked, Made in Western Germany, 5 x 9 inches, $600.
Van Briggle pottery vase, Despondency, blue shaded to maroon matte glaze, swollen top, woman wrapped around rim, incised mark, 13 1/2 x 6 inches, $923.
Purse, tote, Neverfull, Louis Vuitton, monogramed canvas, leather handles & cinch cords, brass hardware, zip pocket, France, 9 x 15 inches, $1,107.
Jewelry, pin, jadeite plaque, oval, carved openwork flowers & birds, 14K gold, seed pearl sides, green & black enamel detail, art deco, Cartier, 1 x 1 1/4 inches, $1,353.
Furniture, patio set, Topiary, orange aluminum, all over openwork, scalloped edges, rolled arms, R. Schultz for Knoll, 35 x 54 inch bench, 3 pieces, $1,840.
Doll, Girl with 2 Faces, smiling & screaming, papier-mache, mohair wig, wood & composition body, pull strings, says “Mama” and “Papa,” Bebe Jumeau, 18 inches, $4,920.
Silver-sterling punch bowl, repousse flowers & leaves on top half, banded rims, footed bowl, 12 footed cups, ladle, S. Kirk & Son, bowl 7 x 14 inches, set, $6,150.
* * *
