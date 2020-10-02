Current prices
Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
Silver-sterling, letter opener, bulbous tapered handle, teardrop end, incised bands, Sheffield stainless steel blade, 1950s, 9 inches, $40.
Doorstop, golfer, mid-swing, knickers & jacket, cap on ground, cast iron, painted, Hubley, c. 1920, 10 inches, $175.
Advertising trade sign, Fresh Butter, cow shape, wood, painted, white with black spots, metal hanging loops, 21 x 30 inches, $385.
Glass sculpture, pelican, teal green, beak up, clear gullet with red & yellow fish inside, Elio Raffaeli, Murano, c. 1975, 22 1/4 inches, $455.
American flag, 45 stars, blue ground, 13 stripes, printed cloth, framed, c. 1900, 19 x 34 inches, $740.
Blanket chest, wood, painted, hunt scenes, crests, French motto, dovetailed, molded base, metal strap hinges, 18 x 34 inches, $1,000.
Walking stick, mahogany, tapered, sterling silver knob handle, inset 1904 Liberty Head gold coin, Tiffany & Co., 36 inches, $1,355.
Pottery bowl, short cylindrical foot, Sang Black Nocturne glaze, crystals, Gertrud & Otto Natzler, 1961, 3 x 7 inches, $1,875.
Toy race car, Alfa Romeo P2, tin, windup, red, shamrock on hood, Compagnie Internationales des Jouets (CIJ), France, c. 1924, 21 inches, $2,520.
Pottery, plate, Visage Noir, Edition Picasso, Madoura, stylized face, rosy cheeks, black ground, 1948, 9 1/2 inches dia., $4,690.
