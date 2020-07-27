Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
Jewelry, necklace & earrings, fruit salad beads, plastic, bananas, cherries, apples, pears, multicolor, marked, Austria, c. 1955, necklace 17 inches, $80.
Cut glass milk pitcher, Mirror Block pattern, Mt. Washington, oval, pinched neck, pattern cut handle, rayed base, American Brilliant Period, 7 1/2 inches, $200.
Toy, Batman Batzooka Pop Gun, plastic, scope sight, 4 targets, box with Batman, Riddler & Joker graphics, Lone Star, 1966, 16 inches, $390.
Doll, Vogue, Marge, Ginny Series, plastic, auburn hair, pink dress with appliqued flowers, faux fur coat, tam & muff, 1952, 8 inches, $490.
Furniture, corner cupboard, Chippendale, pine, stained, dentil molded cornice, 2 arched glazed doors over 2 paneled doors, Pennsylvania, c. 1780, 103 x 72 inches, $770.
Sampler, house, urn with flowers, 4-line verse, family initials, Matilda Willits, Wrought in Her 16th Year 1822, silk on linen, 13 x 13 inches, $1,375.
Van Briggle pottery vase, mottled green glaze, stylized leaves forming arches in between, slightly tapered shape, incised AA Van Briggle, CO, 1905, 7 1/2 x 3 1/4 inches, $1,430.
Advertising sign, We Use Genuine Chevrolet Auto Parts, bow tie logo, 2-sided flange, tin, yellow, black, red, 19 x 18 inches, $2,160.
Sterling silver sugar tongs, bright cut, shell pinchers, engraved JNP in oval cartouche, marked with incomplete stamp for Samuel Drowne II, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, c. 1790, 6 3/8 inches, $4,690.
Political, license plate, No. 1, Dist. Of Columbia, 1-31-57, 1957 Presidential Inaugural, jugate, Dwight Eisenhower & Richard Nixon, issued to Eisenhower, metal, 6 1/2 x 12 1/2 inches, $7,995.
