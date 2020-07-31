Current prices
Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
• Cut Glass, rose bowl, Persian pattern, round, closely notched rim, rayed base, American Brilliant Period, 2 x 3 inches, $95.
• Jewelry, earrings, koi fish, Sea Shimmer, gold tone, blue rhinestone eyes, white and aqua bead accents, clip on, Elizabeth Taylor for Avon, 1994, 1 1/2 inches, $155.
• Toy guitar, Elvis Presley, 6 strings, plastic, decals, Love Me Tender, You Ain’t Nothin’ But A Hound dog, Emenee, box, 13 x 33 inches, $255.
• Rookwood vase, yellow daffodils, dark brown ground, swollen neck, marked, Elizabeth Lincoln, 1907, 7 3/4 inches, $355.
• Mechanical bank, Monkey & Parrot, coin on monkey’s tail, rolls into parrot’s mouth, tin, Saalheimer & Strauss, 4 1/2 x 6 inches, $460.
• Furniture, rocking chair, walnut, triangular sides continue to rocker, yellow tufted upholstery, Adrian Pearsall for Craft Assoc., 31 x 26 inches, $805.
• Doll, French Bebe, bisque head, blue paperweight eyes, brunette mohair wig, jointed wood & composition body, 1890s dress, Steiner, 25 inches, $1,090.
• Coca-Cola sign, button, porcelain, script logo with bottle, red ground, mounting holes, 36 inches diameter, $1,475.
• Purse, crossbody bag, quilted fuchsia snakeskin, front flap with embossed CC logo, outer crescent pocket, entwined chain & leather strap, Chanel, 6 x 7 1/2 inches, $2,320.
• Advertising sign, Drink Blatz Beer, porcelain, die cut, neon, lights up, Artcraft, Milwaukee, 32 x 72 inches, $6,000.
