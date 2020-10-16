Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Cradle, wood, old blue oyster paint, arched headboard, shaped sides, cutout hearts, American primitive, Pennsylvania, c.1840, 38x17x19 inches, $85.
- Toy binoculars, Buck Rogers Super Sonic Glasses, plastic, adjustable hinged nose bridge, lenses, neck band, Buck Rogers graphics on box, 7 inches, $110.
- Loetz glass vase, iridescent, purple shaded to red to gold, oil spot, pinched body, spiral ribs, folded rim, spread base, c.1902, 8x6 inches, $200.
- Phonograph, Edison Standard, oak case, japanned, nickel hardware, black paneled horn, c.1920, 28x13x40 inches, $440.
- Decoy, Canada Goose, wood, carved, old paint, tack eyes, old weight, Miles Hancock, Chincoteague, Va., 1940s, 12x 21x7 inches, $600.
- Coffee mill, cherry & pine, cast iron, dovetailed box, drawer, stamped A. Klein, York County, Pennsylvania, c.1820, $1,065.
- Advertising sign, Mobil, red Pegasus logo, 2-sided, porcelain, red, white, blue, marked SPS, 1959, 30x59 inches, $1,475.
- Weather vane, Buffalo, standing, cut sheet metal, gilt patina, wooden stand, 18 1/2x26 inches, $2,595.
- Posset pot, lid, pottery, blue flowers, leaves & dashes, white ground, spout, 2 side handles, Bristol Delft, England, c.1720, 8 1/2x11 1/2 x10 inches, $3,300
- Coffee table, round beveled glass top, brass base, dolphin family & coral reef, Robert Wyland, c.1985, 33x43 inches dia., $4,210.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.